Adityanath holds meeting with BJP workers, reviews preparations for Milkipur assembly bypoll

Ayodhya, Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with BJP office bearers here to review the BJP's preparation for the bypoll to the Milkipur Assembly seat in Ayodhay district that comes under the Faizabad parliamentary constituency.

Bypoll to the Assembly seat has been necessitated after its MLA, Awadhesh Prasad of the Samajwadi Party won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the recently held general elections.

The BJP's defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, just a few months after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has been seen as a loss of face for the party.

At the meeting on Tuesday, also attended by the BJP's election in-charges, Adityanath laid stress on booth management and provided detailed guidance on its various aspects, according to a statement from the CM's office.

"CM Adityanath energized the workers, emphasizing that the government is implementing development schemes for all sections, benefiting the public. He urged workers to stay connected with the public and communicate to them these development efforts," it said.

"The CM also encouraged workers to counter the opposition's attempts to mislead people and stressed the need for officials to remain active. He criticized the opposition for deceiving the public in the Lok Sabha polls," the statement added.

Adityanath highlighted that the Constitution had been upheld primarily during BJP governments, while several democratically elected governments were dismissed under the Congress' rule at the Centre.

The meeting was attended by state ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Satish Chandra Sharma, Girish Chandra Yadav, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, BJP district president Sanjeev Singh and other leaders.

Adityanath also called for active participation in the 'Booth Jeeto, Chunav Jeeto' campaign, emphasising on booth management and constant engagement with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

He also instructed party workers to connect with every family over the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be held between August 13 and August 15. PTI KIS SNS NSD NSD