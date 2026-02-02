Adityanath holds public grievance meeting at his residence

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a public grievance hearing at his official residence here and directed officials to solve their problems.

Adityanath accepted people's applications at the 'janta darshan' and issued directions to district magistrates, revenue officials and the police administration for proper redressal of their grievances, an official statement issued here said.

Several cases related to illegal encroachment were also presented before the chief minister who directed that strict action is taken against anyone found guilty.

He also met a woman who arrived with her child, requesting financial assistance for the child's treatment at KGMU hospital, Lucknow.

"All 25 crore residents of the state are my family. The government stands with everyone in happiness and sorrow. From day one, financial assistance for treatment has been provided, and this will continue. No one's treatment will stop due to lack of money," he said. PTI ABN SKY SKY