Adityanath honours artistes who performed at Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day event

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday honoured artistes from different states who performed at the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Lucknow.

A total of 261 artistes belonging to 18 groups from 10 states -- including from West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Tripura -- apart from those from Uttar Pradesh, performed at the parade on Monday.

Adityanath, who interacted with them at his official residence, said, "Under the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Better India), guest artistes from various states reached Uttar Pradesh this Republic Day, carrying the essence of folk culture and dances of their respective states. Artistes from Uttar Pradesh also gave a grand and magnificent cultural presentation on the theme Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh (Developed India, Developed Uttar Pradesh)." Mentioning the states Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, he said they have now joined the mainstream in terms of development.

"Twenty-eight artistes came from Tripura to participate in the Republic Day parade in Uttar Pradesh. Travelling such a long distance to take part in the programme here was highly commendable. This is a living example of India's cultural unity," he said.

The chief minister also lauded the artistes from Uttar Pradesh. He called upon the performers from Mathura and asked them to keep their cultural traditions alive. To performers from Prayagraj, he said that the Magh Mela has now taken a grand form like the Kumbh, which sees a wide presentation of folk arts. Addressing the performers from Ayodhya, he said that by giving regular renditions during Deepotsav, they should give national recognition to their art.

He asked them to join hands with artistes from other states in the future.

Adityanath said Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishvavidyalaya is the first university in Uttar Pradesh dedicated to art and culture, and organising joint performances with artistes from other states on national festivals, Deepotsav, Uttar Pradesh Diwas and other important events should be the responsibility of the university.

"Short but impactful presentations should be prepared by combining folk arts such as Birha of Purvanchal, Ramkatha of Awadh, Krishnaleela of Braj, Alha of Bundelkhand and other regional folk arts," Adityanath said.

"Folk art and folk culture are the soul of India. Joint performances of various states strengthen the cultural unity, diversity and harmony of the country and realise the concept of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

The chief minister invited the troupes to visit Uttar Pradesh again. He asked them to visit some tourist places in the state to gain more insights about its culture during the current trip.

Uttar Pradesh, he told them, is not just the most populous state in the country, but also a land of spiritual, religious and cultural heritage.

"People from Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir, from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, from Maharashtra to Sikkim come here. Despite the difference in languages, art forms and traditions, everyone's emotion is one, cementing the concept of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

The artistes expressed their joy in meeting Adityanath and praised his governance.

One troupe expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya. Adityanath immediately directed the officials to make complete arrangements for it.

The impressive presentations given during the state government's Republic Day celebrations in Lucknow included the Badhai dance from Madhya Pradesh, Lezium from Maharashtra, Rouf from Jammu and Kashmir, Tamang Selo from Sikkim and Talwar Raas from Gujarat.

Folk artistes from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh also presented excellent performances. PTI NAV RUK RUK