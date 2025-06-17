Adityanath in Varanasi to review preparations for upcoming Central Zonal Council meeting

Varanasi (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit to review preparations for the upcoming Central Zonal Council meeting, scheduled for June 24.

The high-level meeting will see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath reviewed the arrangements on site, received a briefing from divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, and directed officials to ensure seamless execution.

UP's Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Labour and Employment minister Anil Rajbhar, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Dr. Awadhesh Singh, Sushil Singh, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar accompanied Adityanath for the inspection, the statement added. PTI NAV SKY SKY