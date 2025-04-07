Adityanath inaugurates 13 development projects

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) India is emerging as a global leader because our growth trajectory is stronger than that of any other nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth over Rs 91 crore at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology here, he said the country has witnessed resurgence as a global economic power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the age of competition. India was once a guiding light to the world in education and technology, Adityanath said, adding the country was known as a 'Vishwa Guru' (world teacher) because of its leadership in various fields.

Highlighting India's progress since Independence, Adityanath said that by 2014, India had become the 11th largest economy in the world, but it took 65-70 years to get there.

In the last ten years, India has leaped ahead in every sector. There is a new energy, a new enthusiasm in the country.

He said India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world and is on track to become the third-largest within the next two years.

India is emerging as a global leader because our growth trajectory today is stronger than any other nation. In every field, India is creating a new identity, he said.

Underlining the impact of leadership, Adityanath said, the country, the resources, the system all were the same earlier. But with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the last ten years, a transformed India is now reaching new heights that the world is eagerly watching.

Underscoring the crucial role of technology institutions in shaping society, he urged students to step beyond campus boundaries and develop low-cost, life-enhancing innovations.

He called for a people-centric approach to technological advancement.

"Technology should be affordable, sustainable, and aligned with the goals of 'ease of living'. When tech becomes expensive, it distances itself from the common man. Institutions must take the lead in creating models that serve societal needs," he said.

Prior to the event, the chief minister flagged off four CNG buses from the university campus.

Highlighting the need for indigenous solutions, he posed a challenge to the tech community and asked "Can we develop a model to build a house under PMAY (Gramin) within Rs 1.2 lakh in just three months instead of nine?" He also pointed to the environmental toll of brick kilns and stressed the need for eco-friendly alternatives and innovative methods in solid-liquid waste management using traditional techniques.

"We must ensure that technology works for us, not the other way around.Our interventions should empower people, not overwhelm them," he added.

Adityanath cited several examples of how tech has brought transparency and efficiency in governance.

"In 2017, a single-day inspection of 80,000 ration shops exposed 30 lakh fake ration cards. Today, over 15 crore people benefit from a tech-driven, transparent free ration distribution system," he said.

He noted that the digitisation of pension schemes has not only increased payouts but also eliminated corruption by directly transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts.

Citing the replacement of halogen street lights with LED as an example of green, cost-effective technology, he said it has saved Rs 1,000 crore in electricity bills while cutting down carbon emissions.

Adityanath also highlighted Gorakhpur's indigenous water treatment system, which is now being appreciated globally.

"Faced with a hefty penalty from the NGT, the city opted for a cost-effective Rs 10 crore model using boulders, stones, and plants to purify sewage before it reaches the Rapti river instead of a Rs 110 crore STP project," he shared.

"Even Germany, known for its advanced tech ecosystem, has appreciated this low-cost innovation," he added. PTI ABN DV DV