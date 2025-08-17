Adityanath inaugurates 250-bed private hospital in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a 250-bed super-speciality private hospital here on Sunday.

He also claimed there was no dearth of such facilities in the district, and then there is also Ayushman Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana for those who cannot afford it.

Adityanath said that in the last one year, a sum of Rs 1,100 crore has been given for healthcare from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The chief minister termed the newly inaugurated facility a big "achievement" for Gorakhpur and eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as people from northwest Bihar and Nepal.

Regency hospital is equipped with an 80-bed ICU.

Adityanath said ten years ago, BRD Medical College was the only big healthcare centre in eastern UP, which was itself "sick." But under his government, the medical college has improved, and dozens of other hospitals, including an AIIMS, have opened in the district.

Today, he said, there are medical colleges in districts like Basti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Chandauli, and Mirzapur.

A medical college is also on its way in Ballia, he said.

Adityanath, in his address, also highlighted the model of Guru Gorakhnath Hospital around two decades ago, which provided healthcare to all, in line with what they could afford. PTI COR NAV SHS VN VN