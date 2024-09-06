Adityanath inaugurates development projects worth Rs 635 crore in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 635 crore in Sonbarsa, here, an official statement said.

Addressing the attendees, he said that the key to a prosperous future for the present and upcoming generations lies in the model of development and security.

He urged people to support government initiatives rather than obstructing them, as these efforts are vital for shaping a better future.

Adityanath said that entrepreneurship will grow only when there is development. He said that he has made arrangements to give interest-free loans to the youth in two phases to set up enterprises.

Interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh will be given in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in the second phase. Under this system, the youth taking loans will have to return only the principal amount to the banks, and the government will pay the interest amount, he claimed.

Adityanath said that he has directed the officials for the construction of four-lane roads and ensure that the houses are not demolished, even if the map of the four-lane has to be changed.

Along with this, instructions have also been given to give four-time compensation of the circle rate. The security system will further be strengthened by the construction of a new police station in Sonbarsa.

He urged the villagers to buy farms in remote areas with the money they got as compensation for their land and start some new work.

Adityanath praised India's remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that the country is now a global powerhouse and has become the fifth-largest economy, with projections to rise to third place within the next three years.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh will play a significant role in this growth.

There was a time when inaugurations and other ceremonies could not be imagined in the state. Children would die of encephalitis. There was chaos. Today the government has driven away diseases like encephalitis along with crime and criminals, Adityanath claimed.

"There was a time when no outsider wanted to come to Gorakhpur. Today even the President, Vice President and Prime Minister come to Gorakhpur," he said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG