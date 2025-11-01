Adityanath inaugurates Gorakhpur Book Festival, says good books are true companions

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Describing good books as a person’s true guides and companions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged children to read more books rather than spending time on smartphones.

He inaugurated the ‘Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025’ at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU). The nine-day festival, jointly organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) and DDU, will run till November 9, featuring more than 200 stalls showcasing books across diverse genres, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Everyone should reduce spending time on smartphones and invest time in books instead, as good books are a person’s true guides and companions.” The chief minister said that overdependence on smartphones is leading to depression and restlessness among young people.

Citing India's ancient traditions of shravan and the guru-shishya parampara, he said sages ensured the preservation of knowledge for future generations through written texts.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said, "When citizens read, the country leads." He also noted that Gorakhpur holds a special place in India's literary landscape, with Gita Press disseminating Sanatan Dharma's message worldwide for more than a century.

He paid tributes to renowned writers Firaq Gorakhpuri, Munshi Premchand, Professor Vishwanath Tripathi, and Ramdaras Mishra, who passed away recently.

Books always bring new inspiration and everyone must stay connected with them, he said.

Over the next nine days, the fair will host discussions, seminars, book launches, and cultural programmes. Adityanath urged all institutions in the city to participate actively.

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote reading, he said that the double-engine government is building a wide network of libraries across Uttar Pradesh. Libraries have been established in 57,600 gram panchayats and village secretariats.

Out of the 1.56 lakh primary schools, more than 1.36 lakh have been upgraded to include libraries and digital reading spaces to foster a reading culture among children, he added.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors is a valuable guide for students and should be read by every learner.

"Good books not only help in examinations but also guide a person through life's challenges. Books related to religion, environment, technology, and artificial intelligence provide both knowledge and inspiration," he said.

Concluding his address, the chief minister said, "Today is Devuthani Ekadashi, an auspicious day symbolizing the grace of Lord Vishnu. The inauguration of the book festival on this sacred day is a positive sign for the entire state." He honoured Anganwadi Didis by gifting them books, and felicitated winners of competitions organized by NBT and DDU.