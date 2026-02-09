Adityanath inaugurates health camp at Assembly ahead of UP Budget session

Lucknow, Feb 9 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a health camp at the Assembly here ahead of the state's Budget session.

The camp has been organised for members of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Doctors from King George's Medical University (KGMU) are conducting health examinations at the camp.

On the occasion, medical check-ups of the Speaker of the Assembly, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers and public representatives were also carried out.

Addressing the gathering, he said the health and medical education department has set up the camp to ensure health screening of all members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature during the Budget session.

Adityanath said the facility would also be available for other people associated with the House for their convenience.

Emphasising the importance of well-being, Adityanath said a healthy lifestyle should be the right of every citizen and the government is working with full commitment in this direction.

He advised legislators to pay special attention to their health despite the pressures and ups and downs of public life.

Maintaining a stress-free routine in an open and positive environment helps keep diseases at bay, he added.

"When leaders speak about development, doctors about health and experts about their respective fields, it creates a positive impact on society," the CM added.

Adityanath appealed to all members to make use of the facility.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed gratitude to all concerned for organising the camp.

Those present at the inauguration included Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chairman of the Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.