Adityanath inaugurates Kashi-Tamil Sangamam-3.0 in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated Kashi-Tamil Sangamam-3.0 here and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that with his inspiration, the programme is being organized for the third consecutive time.

Adityanath compared Prime Minister Modi with Adi Shankaracharya and said that the work of connecting the country is being done by the PM through the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam program.

"The work of connecting the country from east to west and north to south that Adi Shankaracharya had once done...that is being done by the prime minister in today's environment through the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam program. His vision of 'Ek Bharat- Shreshth Bharat' is coming true," he said.

Adityanath started his address by welcoming the guests in Tamil language.

The CM inaugurated the program at 'Namo Ghat' in Varanasi in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan.

Adityanath also visited an exhibition based on the life of Maharishi Agastya at Namo Ghat.

The CM said that this time Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is dedicated to Maharishi Agastya, taking forward the vision of a new India. The theme of the programme is based on 4-S -- saint tradition, scientists, social reformers and students, he said.

"India's saint tradition is a symbol of spiritual knowledge. Our scientists represent the knowledge of worldly life. Social reformers contribute to removing the distortions of society and our students are working to give a concrete form to the concept of a new India. This program is being taken forward by combining these four and keeping Maharishi Agastya in mind," Adityanath said.

He said that Maharishi Agastya was a sage who connected north India and south India.

"Maharishi Agastya gave 'Aditya Hridya Stotra' related to the war between Lord Ram and Ravana. His knowledge of Siddha medical system guides all of us. People will get a chance to connect with the Siddha medical system of Maharishi Agastya in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam," he said.

The chief minister said that Kashi has been famous as the spiritual city of the country as well as the city of knowledge since ancient times. Similarly, Tamil literature is one of the oldest literatures in the world, he said.

Teachers, writers, people associated with industry and business, and those managing temples, among others will be part of the program this time.

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Pradhan said that this time Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is focused on Maharishi Agastya.

"Agastya Rishi's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Siddha Day. Like Sanskrit language, Tamil language is also the oldest language of the country. In the Union Budget, provision has been made to preserve the great texts of the country through artificial intelligence," he said.

Pradhan thanked the chief minister for the organization of the grand and divine Maha Kumbh.

Union minister Murugan also expressed his views on this occasion.

On this occasion, artistes from Tamil Nadu and Kashi presented cultural programs.

To keep alive the ancient art and cultural connection between Kashi and major cities of Tamil Nadu, the Central government has been organizing the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam program in Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi for the last two years. This year it is being organized from February 15 to 24.

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a cultural festival, which aims to bring together the diverse traditional and cultural practices of north India and south India. A large number of people from different regions of Tamil Nadu participate in it.

