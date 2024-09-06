Adityanath inaugurates vulture conservation, breeding centre in Gorakhpur; recalls story of vulture king Jatayu

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated a vulture conservation and breeding centre here and recalled the story of vulture king Jatayu, calling him the "first martyr" of the Ramayana period to protect religion and dignity.

He also said when development is done by saving nature and environment, it will be a sustainable development.

Due to the ill-effects of pesticides, the number of vultures has decreased rapidly, an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

"When development is done by saving nature and the environment, it will be sustainable development. Its benefits will be reaped in the long run. Development at the cost of nature and environment is short-lived and dangerous. It has far-reaching consequences," he said in his address, after inaugurating the centre in Campierganj.

Adityanath directed officials of the forest department to establish a forestry college in Gorakhpur with degree and diploma courses for forest-related studies. This will also enable the youths to get jobs in various posts according to the requirement of the forest department. Along with this, it will also become a big medium for developing forestry and forest conservation, the statement said.

Recalling the Ramayan connection of the vultures, Adityanath said, "Today, through the Jatayu Conservation Centre, we are expressing our gratitude towards our Vedic and Puranic tradition. Vulture king Jatayu was the first martyr of the Ramayana period to protect religion and dignity. By hearing Sitaji's sad words, he recognised that this voice was of the wife of Shri Ram." "Vulture king Jatayu was a friend of King Dasharath (of Ayodhya). To maintain friendship and protect a woman's dignity, he fought unarmed with (demon king) Ravan and sacrificed himself. From Ramayan, we get inspiration of friendship, woman's dignity, decorum, discipline and keeping one's word," Adityanath said.

Even in today's times, the work done by Jatayu's descendants for the purification of the environment is unforgettable, he said.

"To express gratitude towards Jatayu, to preserve his memories of the Ramayana period, a huge statue of vulture king Jatayu has been installed in front of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and now this Jatayu Conservation Centre is also a part of the same," he said.

It is also a matter of happiness that people from the Vantangiya community are also employed as caretakers in this centre, Adityanath said, and added that it is the responsibility of all of us to save nature and its creatures.

Noting that the government is working with a determined spirit to protect nature and the environment, Adityanath said, "It is because of our work that today Uttar Pradesh is the first state not only in the country but in the world to achieve the target of planting 200 crore saplings in 7 years." "Before 2017, where we used to see deforestation, now trees are being planted and saved on a large scale. It is also necessary to save nature, environment and the present generation, because if nature is not safe, then humanity will also be in danger," he said.