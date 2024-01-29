Adityanath inspects arrangements for devotees at Ayodhya's Ram temple

Ayodhya, Jan 29 (PTI) In his sixth visit to Ayodhya this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took stock of arrangements for devotees at the new Ram temple here.

The temple has been witnessing a huge rush since the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Adityanath took information about the arrangements from officials of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- and also conducted an inspection, according to an official statement.

This is the sixth visit of the chief minister to the city this month, it said.

After arriving here, Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram temple and wished for the prosperity and wellbeing of the state and its people, the statement said.

He also took feedback on the arrangements at the temple from people, it said.

The chief minister also inspected the Ram temple complex and 'darshan' routes, and gave necessary directions to the officials for easy 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.

Later, Adityanath, at a meeting with the officials of the district administration and temple trust, reviewed the preparations being made in view of the increase in the number of visitors in the coming days.

Public representatives, principal secretary to CM and home department Sanjay Prasad, DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, and other senior officials of the government were also present at the meeting, the statement said.