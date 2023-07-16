Adityanath inspects flood preparations in UP's Gonda, deploys officials for exigencies

Gonda (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Preparations for flood protection in the district have been completed and officials of the departments concerned deployed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday.

Adityanath interacted with journalists after inspecting construction work on the Eli Parsauli embankment and the Elgin Bridge on the Ghaghra river, about 35 kilometres from the district headquarters. He also reviewed pre-flood preparations in the district with officials and public representatives.

After inspecting the construction work with Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the chief minister said the district has received normal rainfall this year. However, due to the heavy rain in Uttarakhand, the water levels of the Ghaghra and the Rapti rivers have risen.

Adityanath added the levels are likely to increase further. All precautionary arrangements have been completed by the government to prevent floods.

He said the Irrigation Department has completed the repair of all four embankments of the Elgin-Charsadi, Bhikharipur-Sakaur, Paraspur-Dhaurhara and the Bhauriganj Ring dam in the district.

The district administration has also set up 28 flood posts.

"Health, Animal Husbandry and Revenue departments are ready to discharge their responsibilities … Boats are ready in flood-affected areas," said the chief minister.

Adityanath also held a meeting with public representatives and administrative officials. He warned against any laxity in helping the affected people in case of a flood.

Arrangements for people affected by possible floods should be ensured. In case of a flood, mobile medical teams should remain active in the affected areas, he said. PTI COR CDN SZM