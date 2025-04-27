Adityanath inspects new airstrip on Ganga Expressway

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the newly built 3.5-km airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur.

This is the country's first airstrip where fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will be able to conduct landings and take-offs both during the day and night, a UP government statement said.

The facility will also serve as a practice ground for fighter planes significantly strengthening operational readiness, the state government said.

Around 250 CCTV cameras will be installed on both sides of the airstrip to ensure safe movement and enable immediate police action in case of any suspicious activities.

During his visit, Adityanath announced that the Ganga Expressway would be extended from Prayagraj to Ghazipur, with another link connecting Meerut to Haridwar.

Plans are underway to develop an industrial hub along the expressway in Shahjahanpur which is expected to create thousands of job opportunities and infuse new energy into the local economy, the government said.

The chief minister said that the Ganga Expressway will be connected to Bundelkhand through a link expressway from Farrukhabad. This will accelerate the establishment of industrial units in Bundelkhand, it said.

Adityanath said the construction of the expressway will be completed by November 2025. PTI NAV SKY SKY