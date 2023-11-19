Adityanath inspects preparations for PM Modi's Vrindavan visit

Mathura (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the preparations and security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vrindavan on November 23.

Advertisment

On his visit to Vrindavan, Adityanath offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple and also paid a visit to the Madan Gopal temple.

The chief minister arrived at the Braj Raj Utsav Mela taking place at the Dholi Pyau Railway Ground and was welcomed by MP Hema Malini and other dignitaries, according to a statement from the state government.

District Magistrate Shailendra Singh briefed Adityanath about the preparations for the prime minister's arrival here on Thursday, it said. The chief minister also held a meeting with officials of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad about the preparations for the prime minister's event. Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad was also present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the Braj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan on November 23. The festival, being held from November 14 to November 27, has been organised by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and Tourism Department. PTI CDN NSD NSD