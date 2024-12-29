Adityanath invites President Murmu, VP Dhankhar for Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to invite them for Maha Kumbh set to begin early next year.

Advertisment

Adityanath, who is in the national capital, also presented plaques of Maha Kumbh, 2025 to President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar.

He also extended the invite to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the state government said.

On Saturday, the chief minister met BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and former president Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi. PTI NAB NB NB