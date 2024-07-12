Adityanath lauds PM Modi, Amit Shah for declaring June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday praised the decision of the central government declaring June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' by calling it "commendable".

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the "historic" move, Adityanath said the horrific memories of the Emergency remain a blot on Indian democracy. He said this day will always keep the flame of respect and faith in democratic values alive in the minds of every citizen, according to a statement.

Shah on Friday shared this decision on social media, informing that the central government has issued an official notification.

Adityanath, posting on social media platform X with the hashtag #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas, said, "The Government of India's decision, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to observe June 25 every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' is commendable. On this day in 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to kill Indian democracy by strangling our great Constitution and imposing 'Emergency' on the country." "Democracy was restored in the country through the sacrifices of countless satyagrahis. But even today, the horrific memories of the Emergency are present like a blot on our democracy. 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' is an effort to keep every Indian alert and cautious about the malicious intentions and conspiracies against the Constitution and democracy by authoritarian, dictatorial parties like Congress.

"This initiative will strengthen the Indian democracy and keep the spirit of respect and faith in democratic values alive in every citizen. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji for this historic decision. Jai Hind," the UP chief minister added. PTI CDN KSS KSS