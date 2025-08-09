Adityanath lauds PM Modi over cabinet nod for budgets on MERITE, Ujjwala schemes

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's approval of budgetary support worth thousands of crores for MERITE scheme and Ujjwala scheme.

"The approval of budgetary support for the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) scheme, with an outlay of Rs 4,200 crore, under the chairmanship of PM Modi, is commendable," Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

He added that this scheme will empower "275 technical institutions" and provide new opportunities for the 'future of approximately 7.5 lakh students." Adityanath added that the scheme, in alignment with the National Education Policy-2020, will promote the quality and inclusivity of technical education, as well as encourage research, innovation, employment-oriented education, and the empowerment of women faculty.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister ji!" Adityanath posted.

For the Ujjwala scheme related decision, Adityanath posted on X: "Dedicated to the health, respect, and convenience of maternal power, the decision by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' for the financial year 2025-26 is commendable." "On the sacred occasion of the affectionate festival of Raksha Bandhan, heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing this heartfelt gift to more than 10.33 crore beneficiaries!" he added.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for the implementation of the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) scheme in 275 technical institutions comprising 175 engineering institutions and 100 polytechnics, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

It is a central sector scheme with a total financial implication of Rs 4,200 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

Out of Rs 4,200 crore, there will be an external assistance of Rs 2,100 crore from the World Bank as a loan.

The Union Cabinet earlier approved a subsidy of Rs 12,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for 2025-26, benefitting 10.33 crore households.

The PMUY was launched in May 2016 to provide free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country. As of July 1, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections in India. PTI KIS NB NB