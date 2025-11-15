Adityanath launches 432 projects, pays tribute to Birsa Munda on Tribal Pride Day

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to the tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary.

He said, the message of "Abu Desh, Abu Raj" continues to inspire the spirit of Nation first in new India.

Speaking at the 'Tribal Pride Day' programme in Chopan, here, the chief minister said that the NDA's double-engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to ensuring security, good governance, respect, and development for tribal communities. This will make the tribal communities leading partners in mainstream development.

Adityanath addressed the 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas' programme in Sonbhadra. He inaugurated and laid the foundation of 432 developmental projects worth Rs 548 crore, a government statement said.

He said that today's government is carrying forward that legacy through inclusive policies and concrete actions for tribal welfare.

The chief minister described Sonbhadra as the energy capital of Uttar Pradesh with a unique confluence of natural beauty and rich resources.

He said that the participation of tribal brothers and sisters in large numbers in the 'Tribal Pride Day' programme organised here is a symbol of the aspiration and faith for change.

A tribal museum and hostel have been established in Imlia Koder in Balrampur district, and a similar 'Tribal Pride Museum' will be set up here to preserve tribal art, instruments, and traditions of tribal society and inspire future generations.

The 1.4 billion-year-old fossil under consideration for the UNESCO World Heritage List remains a unique attraction for the world community to strengthen Sonbhadra's global identity.

He said 14 of the state's 15 tribes reside here, with over 400,000 tribal residents whose cultural heritage is linked to the history of human origin and civilisation.

The chief minister highlighted that the Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan under the "PM Jan Man Yojana" is writing a new chapter in providing basic amenities and overall development in 517 tribal-dominated villages in the state.

The state's tribal population of approximately 1.1 million resides in various districts, including Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Chitrakoot, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, and Bahraich, and the schemes are being implemented in all these areas with the goal of saturation, so that no eligible family is left out, he said.

He said that after the amendment to the Forest Rights Act, while previous governments avoided taking decisions and tribal communities continued to be exploited, the current government has adopted a clear policy and taken decisive steps towards granting forest land leases to genuine claimants.

The chief minister handed over forest rights leases to more than 1,000 tribal families, and more than 23,000 leases have been approved previously.

This also broke a decades-old cycle of fear and oppression, he said. A booklet based on the tourist places of Sonbhadra and a book based on Birsa Munda were also released. Twenty-five scooters were flagged off for women police personnel under 'Mission Shakti'.

The event also featured exhibitions of tribal culture showcasing instruments and folklore.

The colourful vibe was brought alive through the cultural performances, including the Yak dance from Arunachal Pradesh, the Surguja tribal group from Chhattisgarh, and the Karma dance of Sonbhadra, the statement said. PTI NAV SMV HIG