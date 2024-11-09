Adityanath launches double-decker electric bus service in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the state's first double-decker electric bus service and called it an important step towards environmental protection.

According to an official statement, Adityanath launched the service during a programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and flagged off a double-decker electric bus.

He also took a ride on the bus with children and learned about the features of the vehicle.

"The launch of the state's first double-decker electric bus service will help in solving the traffic problem. Along with this, it will prove to be an important step towards environmental protection," Adityanath said.

"In the coming time, similar double-decker electric bus service will be started in other major cities of the state as well," he added.

Adityanath also said that the Hinduja Group is setting up an electric vehicle plant here and production will start soon. PTI NAV IJT IJT