Yogi Adityanath launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in UP, calls it symbol of national pride

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Lucknow ahead of the 79th Independence Day, calling it a symbol of national pride and gratitude towards freedom fighters, revolutionaries and soldiers.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several state dignitaries, attended the event at the Kalidas Marg here, which was launched two days before Independence Day.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the campaign was being organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to take the message of patriotism to every household.

"Our country is completing 78 years of Independence and has entered the Amrit Kaal. Every Indian should have a sense of respect and devotion towards the Constitution, national symbols, great revolutionaries, and eminent personalities,” he said.

Over the past 10 years, under the Prime Minister's call, this spirit of nationalism has been reaching every home, and through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we are seeing it flourish, the CM added.

Adityanath said the Tiranga Yatra was not just a march but also an expression of gratitude to Bharat Mata, great leaders, revolutionaries, and brave soldiers.

"With the Independence Day celebrations, this journey in every village, town, and district is setting an example for all," he said.

Urging people to participate enthusiastically, Adityanath said, "The Tiranga should be hoisted in every Indian home as a symbol of our pride and respect for the country and our soldiers.

“The world has witnessed the valour of Indian forces in Operation Sindoor, and today, when the world is amazed at India's strength, it is our responsibility to uphold the country's honour by rising above self-interest and dedicating ourselves to the nation,” he said.

The CM said the occasion should also be used to expose forces that attempt to divide society on the basis of caste, region, religion, language, or other grounds.

Adityanath extended advance greetings to the people for Independence Day.