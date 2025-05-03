Adityanath launches scheme to combat malnutrition in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana in an effort aimed at combating malnutrition and fostering a healthier future for the state, according to a statement.

The scheme will focus on providing nutritious meals and support to vulnerable families, the statement said.

During a review meeting with the Department of Child Development and Nutrition, Adityanath emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to address malnutrition across the state. He directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana which will provide nutritious morning meals to children aged 3 to 6 years registered at Anganwadi centres.

"Our goal is to create a malnutrition-free Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath was quoted as saying.

"This scheme is a crucial step in ensuring that every child receives the nutrition they need to thrive." The scheme will also focus on expanding the Take Home Ration (THR) programme.

Currently, THR units operate in 43 districts, but the chief minister has ordered the establishment of these units in all 75 districts.

He stressed the importance of incorporating local products like amla, millets and jaggery into the recipe-based THR to enhance its nutritional value and variety.

"We must use our local resources to create nutritious and appealing food for our children," Adityanath stated.

Furthermore, the chief minister directed officials to ensure 100 per cent transparency and quality in the production, packaging and distribution of THR.

He also ordered the regular monitoring of stunting, underweight and wasting among children to track the scheme's effectiveness.

Adityanath called for close coordination between local administration, health and child development departments to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives. PTI CDN HIG HIG