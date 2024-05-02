Adityanath likens inheritance tax to jizya levied on Hindus during Aurangzeb’s rule

Firozabad/Etah/Mainpuri (UP), May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday likened the Congress “proposal” to impose an inheritance tax to the jizya levied on the Hindus during Aurangzeb’s rule, and also accused the party of encouraging cow slaughter.

He made the remarks at an election rally in Firozabad. He also held a roadshow in Mainpuri.

Addressing a public meeting in Firozabad in support of BJP candidate Rajveer Singh, Adityanath said the Congress' manifesto suggested granting minorities the freedom to consume food according to their preferences.

“The majority of Indians say that we do not eat beef, but some people deliberately encourage cow slaughter to irritate them,” he was quoted as saying according to a press statement issued in Lucknow.

A new version of the Congress-SP alliance has emerged, proposing the imposition of inheritance tax, Adityanath alleged likening this "proposal" to Aurangzeb's imposition of jizya tax on the Hindus.

The row over inheritance tax erupted after Sam Pitroda, chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, had spoken about inheritance tax in the US while delving into the issue of redistribution of wealth. The Congress, however, distanced itself from the remarks.

In Etah, Adityanath held a rally in support of BJP candidate Vishwadeep Singh. In the rally, he said that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar opposed reservation on the basis of religion, yet the Congress is allegedly seeking to impose Taliban-like governance with the aim of "Islamising" India.

"By doing so, the Congress is maliciously attempting to sow division in the country once again. Beware of the alliance between the Congress and the SP. These parties aim to prioritise reservation for Muslims over backward castes and Scheduled Castes," he further said.

He said that the voters are faced with a choice between those who "betray" Lord Ram and those who are the devotees of Ram.

Adityanath held a roadshow in Mainpuri, where he accused the Congress and the SP of trying to divert reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs to the minorities.

"The SP-Congress alliance is part of a conspiracy aimed at dragging India back to slavery. These individuals are plotting to undermine the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, tribals, and backward castes, diverting it to the minorities," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the press note.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remark at a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh in Mainpuri, an SP bastion, where he was showered with flowers from people standing atop bulldozers amid echoes of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has used bulldozers to raze buildings owned by “criminals”, and the machine is projected as a “symbol” of law and order.

Braving the scorching heat, the people of Mainpuri thronged the streets to welcome Adityanath, the press note added. Several bulldozers, stretching from the Arya Samaj complex to the Bhavant intersection, lined the roads during the roadshow.

Adityanath said the entire life of former chief minister Kalyan Singh was devoted to Shri Ram and the progress of the state.

"The SP failed to offer even a single word of condolence on his demise. I personally visited Mulayam Singh's residence following his death. PM Modi extended his condolences as well.

"The Samajwadi Party, which is focused on family interests, insulted Kalyan Singh and disrespected the faith. They should face consequences for their alliance with the Congress," he said.

Polling in Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad is scheduled on May 7. PTI CDN ABN CDN KSS MNK MNK