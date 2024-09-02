Adityanath meets forest officials amid rise in human-animal conflict incidents

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with the officials taking note of the rise in human-wildlife conflict incidents across various districts, a statement said.

The meeting, attended by the state’s forest minister and other senior officials, focused on strategies to monitor and prevent such incidents. Adityanath directed the officials to thoroughly examine the causes behind these conflicts and take immediate steps to mitigate them, the statement read.

Following the chief minister's orders, district officials have swung into action, quickly forming teams to increase combing operations and spread awareness in villages, it said.

Adityanath has directed the administration, police, forest department, local panchayats, and revenue departments to collaborate on widespread public awareness campaigns to educate people about safety measures.

He also expressed concern over reports of man-eating wolves and leopards attacking people in recent days.

He emphasised the need for decisive action, including capturing these wildlife animals and taking necessary measures to protect human life.

After the meeting, the Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena immediately ordered the deployment of additional forest department personnel in the affected districts of Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, and Bijnor, the statement said.

Senior officials were instructed to camp in these districts, seek assistance from local representatives, and ensure the provision of lighting in rural areas where needed, it said.

District Magistrates of Bahraich, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur Kheri issued detailed guidelines to local police, forest departments, panchayats, and revenue officers for regular patrolling in forest areas and adjacent villages.

Meetings will be organised in villages near reserved forests to raise awareness about human-wildlife conflicts and to instruct villagers on precautionary measures. Villagers are advised to work in groups and make noise while working in fields to avoid encounters with wildlife, it said.

Hoardings about wildlife safety are also being installed in public places such as temples, gurdwaras, mosques, schools, and local markets. Posters will be displayed, and pamphlets will be distributed to educate villagers on how to avoid conflicts with wildlife.

Officials are also instructed to maintain regular contact with village heads using mobile communication to ensure a swift response to any potential threat.