Adityanath meets President Murmu, invites her to attend Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited her to attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji met President Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited her to attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025," the president's office said in a post on X in Hindi, sharing a photograph of the meeting. PTI AKV ARI