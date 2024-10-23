Adityanath meets RSS chief in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gautam Kutir here, a spokesperson of the Sangh said.

Ahead of the national executive meeting of RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, Adityanath also met General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and stayed in Sapta Kutir for over two-and-half hours.

According to the spokesperson, Adityanath discussed some national issues with Bhagwat. Apart from this, they also talked about issued in Gautam Kutir where the RSS chief is staying.

Senior RSS functionaries will discuss a range of contemporary issues and chalk out future plans during a two-day meeting scheduled to begin in Mathura on October 25.

The meeting in Parkham village near the temple town will also discuss the "organisational goals" that has to be achieved by next year when the RSS completes 100 years of its foundation, according to a statement uploaded by the organisation on its website on October 10.

"This year, the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to be held on 25 and 26 October in Parkham village near Mathura in Braj province of western Uttar Pradesh," RSS national media and communications in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in the statement.

All the heads of the RSS' 46 provincial units, general secretaries and 'pracharaks' are expected to attend the meeting, he said.

RSS chief Bhagwat, Hosabale, all joint general secretaries and other members of the national executive will be present at the meeting, he added. PTI COR NAV NB NB