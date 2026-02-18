Adityanath meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow as part of the RSS's centenary year outreach.

Adityanath reached Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar around 8 pm to meet Bhagwat. The agenda of the nearly 40-minute-long meeting between the two leaders have not been made public.

However, Bhagwat's frequent visits to the state assume importance as the state will hold its assembly elections in a year's time.

Bhagwat was in Mathura in January on 10-day visit. In February, he arrived again in UP beginning his tour with a three-day visit to Gorakhpur, followed by the current trip to Lucknow, a development the RSS says is part of the Sangh's centenary year outreach.

At an event in Lucknow on Tuesday, the RSS chief spoke on what he described as declining Hindu population and coercion-based religious conversions, deporting infiltrators, as he made a pitch for Hindu unity.

This was the second and concluding day of the RSS chief's visit.