Adityanath meets with families of Kuwait fire victims from Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met with the family members of two people killed in a fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf as well as some devotees injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu's Shiv Khori.

He spoke to them at the Gorakhnath temple here and provided them financial assistance.

The fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait resulted in the death of 49 people, including Angad Gupta from Jatepur in Sadar tehsil and Jayaram Gupta from Bharmour in Campierganj tehsil, both in Gorakhpur.

According to a statement, the chief minister met with Angad Gupta's wife Rita Devi and Jayaram Gupta's wife Sunita, conveyed his condolences and handed them cheques of Rs 5 lakh each.

Adityanath also provided Rs 1 lakh each to those injured in the recent terrorist attack in Shiv Khori.

The chief minister enquired about their health and assured them that the government would cover all medical expenses.