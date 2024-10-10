Adityanath offer prayers at Maa Pateshwari temple in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari temple here on the occasion of Navratri.

The chief minister, who is also Gorakshapeethadhishwar, sought blessings for the well-being, health, and prosperity of the sate, an official statement issued in Lucknow said.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Balrampur, held a review meeting earlier on Wednesday, inspecting the ongoing construction at the medical college and university.

During his visit, he inspected the cowshed located in the temple complex, feeding jaggery and fodder to the cows.

He also met children from the Tharu tribe hostel, inquiring about their education, quality of food, and accommodation.

The temple's Mahant, Mithilesh Nath Yogi, accompanied him during the visit, as per the statement.

