Adityanath offers 'khichdi' at Gorakhnath temple on Makar Sankranti

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered the traditional 'khichdi' at the Gorakhnath temple here on Thursday, marking the commencement of the annual 'Khichdi Mela'.

Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar, offered the 'khichdi' to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at around 4 am, in accordance with the centuries-old Nath sect traditions.

He prayed for public welfare, peace and prosperity, seeking blessings for a happy and prosperous life for all.

Lakhs of devotees thronged the temple complex from early morning to offer 'khichdi' and participate in the festival.

Extending greetings to saints, devotees and people of the state, Adityanath said the festival reflected India's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ethos.

He pointed out that while large numbers of devotees were offering 'khichdi' at the temple, lakhs of pilgrims were also taking holy dips at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Calling it a privilege to participate in the rituals as Gorakshpeethadheeshwar, the chief minister said it was a matter of great fortune for him to participate in the ritual. Pilgrims were seen in long queues at the temple for the offering.

Highlighting the importance of Makar Sankranti, Adityanath said the festival marks the Sun's transition from Dhanu (Sagittarius) to Makar (Capricorn) and the beginning of Uttarayan, when days grow longer, and auspicious ceremonies resume in the Sanatan tradition.

Describing the Sun as "the soul of the universe", he said that its worship holds special significance in Indian culture.

He also pointed out that Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country in diverse forms such as Bihu or Til Sankranti in the east, Lohri in the west, Pongal in the south and Khichdi Sankranti in north India, symbolising the unity in diversity of the country.

The 'Khichdi Mela' is a major socio-religious event, believed to have its origins in the 'Treta Yug', linked to the Sun's northward journey during Makar Sankranti.

According to tradition, offerings of rice and pulses made to Guru Gorakhnath over centuries gradually evolved into 'khichdi'.

The first offering is traditionally made by the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar, followed by 'khichdi' sent by Nepal's royal family. The grains offered at the temple are distributed among the needy throughout the year.

Gorakhnath temple is the principal seat of the Nath Parampara, an ancient Shaivite yogic tradition founded by Guru Gorakhnath. The tradition emphasises yoga, self-discipline, inner awakening and social equality.

Gorakhpur remains the spiritual centre of this tradition, attracting devotees from across the country and neighbouring Nepal during the annual Khichdi Mela.