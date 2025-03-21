Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Lucknow/Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya amid chanting of Vedic hymns, officials said.

The temple priests welcomed the chief minister by applying tilak and offering him a shawl at the Ram temple.

An official statement said Adityanath visited Balrampur on Thursday where he reviewed the preparations for the Chaitra Navratri fair.

He went to the Devi Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur on Friday morning and offered prayers.