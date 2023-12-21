Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Thursday to offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and perform 'aarti' and other rituals at Ramlala.

He also reviewed the progress of the construction work of the Ram Temple.

Soon after landing at the Ramkatha helipad, the chief minister rushed to Hanuman Garhi, where he paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman, an official statement issued here said.

He performed 'aarti' at Ramlala and also did parikrama, it said.

Adityanath oversaw the progress of the construction of the Ram temple with the people associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He also asked about the well-being of the labourers working at the temple site. Local public representatives were also present during this.

The consecration ceremony of the temple is scheduled on January 22. PTI ABN MNK ABN MNK MNK