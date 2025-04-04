Adityanath on 2-day Balrampur visit, inspects Navratri Mela

Balrampur (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced a two-day visit to Balrampur on Friday, starting with an inspection of the ongoing Navratri Mela at the Tulsipur Devipatan temple, according to a statement here.

Adityanath is scheduled to spend the night at the Devipatan temple. On Saturday, he will visit the Maa Pateshwari Devi Shakti Peeth to observe Vasant Navratri 'ashtami'.

Authorities have heightened security measures in the Devipatan temple area in anticipation of the chief minister's visit.

During his inspection, Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, and other senior district officials were present. PTI CDN HIG HIG