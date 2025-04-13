Adityanath orders effective implementation of heatwave action plan

Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Taking a cue from last year's experience of dealing with heat waves, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all departments concerned to implement a comprehensive action plan, according to a statement on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of heatwave days in more than a decade between March and June 2024, the state government said in the statement.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to remain above normal till mid-May.

Taking a cue from this forecast, the state government has formulated a multi-layered strategy in collaboration with the departments of health, urban development, labour, animal husbandry, and rural development.

The action plan includes regular health checkups for workers, sprinkling water on roads, provision for shaded areas in parks and workplaces, and ensuring shelters and medical care for animals.

Special attention is being paid to protect labourers who work outdoors from exhaustion, dehydration and heat stroke. Health camps will be set up at industrial and construction sites across the state.

Adityanath has issued instructions to all departments and district magistrates concerned to ensure strict adherence to the action plan.

He emphasised that no negligence in operating shelters, maintaining drinking water supply and running public awareness programmes would be tolerated.

The chief minister has also called for ground-level verification of the plan's implementation and sought detailed district-wise reports on compliance.

Public awareness campaigns will educate citizens about symptoms and first-aid measures for heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and dehydration. Mobile monitoring teams will be deployed to assess daily conditions and ensure timely interventions. PTI ABN ABN SZM SZM