Adityanath orders reclaiming illegally-occupied land of poor, enforcing measures against squatters

Gorakhpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to take immediate action to reclaim illegally-occupied land belonging to the poor and enforce strict measures against encroachers.

He also warned that those who unlawfully seized land or displaced the vulnerable would face severe legal consequences, the state government said in a statement.

After celebrating Holi in Gorakhpur, the chief minister attended a 'janata darshan' programme at the Gorakhnath temple where he addressed the grievances of the public.

Nearly 200 people shared their concerns with Adityanath, who assured them that no injustice would be allowed under his watch.

He instructed the officials to resolve the public's grievances promptly and effectively. "Our government is dedicated to ensuring justice for all and fostering prosperity for every individual." In response to a man complaining about encroachers occupying his property, the chief minister directed police and the local administration to take swift action and reclaim the land.

Adityanath also assured full government support for those seeking financial assistance for treatments. He directed the officials to expedite preparing the estimates and forward them for approval.

Addressing issues of the police and the revenue departments, Adityanath emphasised transparency and fairness.

He also instructed the officials to handle each case with sensitivity.