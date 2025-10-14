Adityanath outlines plan for a new urban redevelopment policy that rejuvenates cities

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh will have a new urban redevelopment policy, focussing on rejuvenation of cities, land reorganisation, private investment, while ensuring that the livelihood of families affected by the change are not hit.

The new policy will focus on transforming old structures and unused areas with modern urban infrastructure, ample public amenities, and environmental balance, a UP government statement said.

Adityanath said the urban redevelopment policy is aimed at the holistic rejuvenation of cities across Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a meeting of the Housing Department on Tuesday, Adityanath said, "Our cities are not merely clusters of buildings, but vibrant social structures". He stressed the need for a policy that integrates modernity, tradition, and humanity.

The chief minister highlighted that the approach must ensure that cities are livable, safe, clean, and well-organised, while prioritising public interest, so that no property or livelihood is adversely affected.

He directed that the policy would give priority to land reorganization, promotion of private investment, a transparent rehabilitation system, and safeguarding the livelihoods of affected families.

In every project, the principle of "public interest first" should guide the government's actions, ensuring that no one's property or livelihood is adversely affected. A fair and humane approach should be adopted, the CM said.

He also said that the new policy should give priority to a state-level redevelopment authority, a single-window approval system for projects, and the public-private partnership model.

The government said investors should be provided clear guidelines, incentives, and security, so that the private sector can actively participate in redevelopment but every project must mandatorily include provisions for green building standards, energy efficiency and sustainable development.

Adityanath said special attention should be given to preserving the historical heritage and cultural identity of cities.

"Separate strategies should be prepared for old markets, government housing complexes, industrial areas, and unauthorised settlements. Priority has been given to redeveloping retired government housing, old housing societies, and encroachment-affected areas," the CM said.

He said the draft of the new policy should be finalised based on suggestions from public representatives, municipal bodies, and ordinary citizens and should be promptly presented for cabinet approval.

The meeting also discussed that external development charges be levied by development authorities in urban areas.

Adityanath emphasised the need to make these charges practical and citizen-friendly. He said that currently, uniform rates apply to all types of land use including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land which is impractical. He directed that under the new system, charges should be based on location and land use.

The chief minister directed that external development charges on agricultural and industrial land should be lower than those for residential and commercial use. He also said that rates should differ for land within municipal boundaries and land outside the municipal limits to balance the interests of investors and citizens.

He instructed that the system for calculating external development charges be transparent and simple. Adityanath said that funds collected through external development charges should be used solely for external infrastructure such as roads, water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, electricity, and other public amenities. Development authorities should be held accountable for this.

The CM instructed the housing department to review the current provisions related to external development charges and prepare a citizen-friendly, transparent, and practical policy framework promptly, so that urban development plans gain momentum and citizens receive real benefits, the statement said.