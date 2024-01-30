Adityanath pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Bapu's thoughts are paving the way for the fulfilment of the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'self-reliant India'. The concept of 'Ram Rajya' and world peace was inherent in his teachings." The chief minister also garland the statue of Gandhi at GPO Park here on his 76th death anniversary.

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. PTI ABN RHL