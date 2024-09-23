Adityanath pays poetic tribute to Dinkar, takes dig at opposition

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ on his birth anniversary, and shared lines from a highly acclaimed poem written by him to take a veiled dig at the Opposition.

In a post on X, Adityanath quoted lines from 'Rashmirathi', “Paate hain sammaan tapobal se bhootal pe shoor, ‘jaati-jaati’ ka shor machaate kewal kayar kroor (brave souls earn respect through their strength, only the cowardly clamour about caste).” The BJP and the SP have been trading charges since one Mangesh Yadav, who the police said was an accused in the Sultanpur robbery case, was killed in an encounter with the police on September 5.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of carrying out a "fake encounter" due to its "caste bias". Police have denied the charge while the ruling BJP has hit back at the SP accusing the principal opposition party of identifying criminals by their caste.

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, whose lines were quoted by the chief minister, was born on September 23, 1908 at Simaria village in Munger district of Bihar.

'Rashmirathi' (1952) is among the most celebrated poems of 'Dinkar' who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1959 and passed away on April 24, 1974 in Madras (now Chennai) at the age of 66. PTI KIS MAN SKY SKY