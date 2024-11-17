Adityanath pays tribute to Ashok Singha on death anniversary

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to the former International President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ashok Singhal on his sixth death anniversary. In a post on X in Hindi, the chief minister said, "Humble tributes to the main architect of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Shri Ashok Singhal ji on his death anniversary!" "His entire life dedicated to Sanatan Dharma, Hindu culture and national service is a guide for every Indian, every Sanatani," Adityanath said in his post.

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid respects to Singhal.

"A humble tribute to the eloquent speaker, Hindu Hriday Samrat, the bearer of Indian culture, the main pillar of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the one who devoted his all for the protection of Sanatan and Hindutva, the able leader, the source of inspiration and guide for all of us, the former President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, ...Ashok Singhal ji on his death anniversary," Maurya said in a post on X in Hindi.

"The Nation will always be grateful for your incomparable contribution in the protection and promotion of Sanatan culture and Indian religious traditions and values," he added.

Ashok Singhal, who served as the international president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad for a long time, was born on September 27, 1926 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He passed away on November 17, 2015 in Gurugram, Haryana.

He was a prominent leader in the Ram temple movement. PTI NAV OZ OZ