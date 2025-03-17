Adityanath pays tribute to ex-UP CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on death anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid homage to former CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary and said his actions to take the state on the path of development are a guiding light even today.

He offered a floral tribute to a statue of Bahuguna, who was also a freedom fighter, the state government said in a statement.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्व. हेमवती नंदन बहुगुणा जी की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर आज लखनऊ में उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।



वे महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी होने के साथ देश के एक वरिष्ठ राजनेता थे, जिन्होंने संघर्षों से अपना मार्ग प्रशस्त किया था।… pic.twitter.com/Ueuoafyx1c — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 17, 2025

Speaking at a function here, Adityanath said, "The resolution and action plan of Bahuguna ji between 1973 and 1975 to take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development guides all of us even today." Adityanath said during his long political career, Bahuguna had immense devotion towards democratic values along with purity and transparency in public life.

The chief minister said Bahuguna did his 'karma sadhana' in Prayagraj and it was also the place where he worked arduously to keep the flame of the country's freedom movement burning.

"He passed away on March 17, 1989, but his actions are still providing new direction to various aspects of social life," Adityanath said.