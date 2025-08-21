Adityanath pays tribute to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh on death anniversary

Aligarh (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to state's former chief minister Kalyan Singh on his fourth death anniversary, saying that his life was a testament to Indian culture, nationalism, and public service.

Speaking at the "Hindu Gaurav Diwas" event here, he stated that Singh's legacy has become the foundation for the development of Uttar Pradesh today.

Adityanath highlighted Singh's humble beginnings in a small farmer's family in Aligarh and his early exposure to nationalism through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"On his death anniversary, on behalf of the people of the state, every 'Ram Bhakt,' and the Uttar Pradesh government, I offer him a humble tribute," he said.

The CM noted that Singh left a lasting impression in every role he undertook. He cited his work as Health Minister in 1977 and his efforts to establish the rule of law and good governance in the 1990s when the state's situation had deteriorated.

He credited Singh with advancing a journey of both heritage and development.

Recalling the former UP CM Singh's pivotal role in the Ayodhya movement, Adityanath said Singh showed immense courage by sacrificing his position after the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992.

"Kalyan Singh ji took responsibility on his shoulders and ensured that no 'Ram Bhakt' would be harmed. He paved the way for the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," the CM added.

Connecting Kalyan Singh's legacy to the present, Adityanath said the foundation for the current environment of development, good governance, and security was laid by Babuji during his tenures in the 1990s. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is carrying forward these very ideals, taking the state to new heights. This is the true tribute to Babuji (Kalyan Singh)." He also mentioned that several state institutions, including the Bulandshahr Medical College and the Lucknow Super Speciality Cancer Hospital, have been named in his honor.

The CM accused the opposition of trying to divide society in the name of "PDA" and of previously instigating riots and imposing bans on Hindu festivals. He claimed that before 2017, the state was rife with riots and "mafia raj," but under the BJP government, it has become free from such elements.

He also criticized the opposition for allegedly threatening judges who give impartial verdicts and making accusations against the Election Commission.

Adityanath claimed that these are the same people who plot to make Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders into voters to deprive Indian citizens of their rights. He asserted that the double-engine government is firmly standing against such forces, working on the policy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabki Suraksha" (Together with all, development for all, and security for all).

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and former MP Rajveer Singh.