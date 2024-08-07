Adityanath pays tribute to first Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief on death anniversary

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) On the second day of his Ayodhya visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das, the first president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, on his 21st death anniversary.

The chief minister placed a floral tribute on Das' memorial. Several devotees also joined him in paying homage to Das, who was a prominent leader of the Ram Janmbhoomi movement, according to an official statement.

Adityanath reached the memorial at Saryu Ghat/Ramkatha Park and paid his respects.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Mahant Suresh Das.

Adityanath also visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj and enquired about his wellbeing. PTI ABN SZM