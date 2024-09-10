Adityanath pays tribute to G B Pant on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary, saying his contributions towards Uttar Pradesh and strengthening nation's internal security will always be remembered Pant served as the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also as Union home minister.

"Pant's contributions to unified Uttar Pradesh and the nation's internal security will always be remembered. On behalf of the state government and its people, I humbly pay tribute on this auspicious occasion, saluting the memories of such a great son of India, who laid the foundation for development in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

He said Pant's tenure as the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as Union Home Minister was highly successful.

Pant was a great freedom fighter who left his flourishing practice to join the freedom movement on the call of Mahatma Gandhi, he noted.

"Despite enduring the hardships of imprisonment, Pantji remained steadfast in his commitment to India's Independence", he said.

"Pantji's tireless efforts and significant contributions during the freedom struggle led to his appointment as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state, after Independence. He served in this role until 1954, laying the foundation for the state's progress by devising a comprehensive action plan to provide basic facilities, education, healthcare, and infrastructure—elements on which today's Uttar Pradesh is built," he said "In 1954-55, Pantji became India's home minister, during which his push to make Hindi the official language was a monumental achievement," he said. PTI ABN ABN DV DV