Adityanath pays tribute to Major Dhyanchand on birth anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to noted hockey player Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Humble tribute to the magician of hockey, 'Padma Bhushan' Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary and infinite wishes to all the young friends on National Sports Day!" Adityanath said Dhyanchand's life is an inspiration of discipline, dedication and sportsmanship. The chief minister appealed to people to build a healthy and strong India by making sports culture a part of their lifestyle. PTI CDN DV DV