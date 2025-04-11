Adityanath pays tribute to Rajbhar's late mother

Varanasi/Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended a tribute meeting organised by Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for his late mother, according to a statement.

He praised Rajbhar for organising an event on the first death anniversary of his mother, Jitna Devi Rajbhar. He said, "There can be no greater act of virtue for a son than to keep alive the memory of his mother." Om Prakash Rajbhar has carved his path of struggle by upholding the values instilled by his parents, he said.

Addressing the attendees, he hailed Maharaja Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, and said, "It is a matter of great fortune that today I stand on this sacred land — the land of the valorous Chakravarti Samrat Suheldev. On the soil of Bahraich, Maharaj Suheldev unfurled the banner of India’s triumph by defeating Salar Masood a millennium ago." However, the mindset of slavery caused this glorious chapter of history to fade into obscurity. Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has revived this forgotten legacy, bringing it back into the public consciousness.

He stated that the Maharaja Suheldev memorial now stands tall as a symbol of India's victory and a powerful challenge to foreign aggressors.

It also serves as a reminder and a warning to those who still harbour intentions to divide or betray the nation, the UP government said in a statement. PTI NAV MAN HIG HIG