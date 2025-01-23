Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, noting his role in energising India's independence movement through his leadership.

"'You give me blood, I will give you freedom' - This great declaration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave a new energy and new direction to the freedom struggle of India," Adityanath posted on X.

"Humble tribute to the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, 'Netaji' on his birth anniversary and heartfelt wishes of 'Parakram Diwas' to the people of the state. Jai Hind!" the UP CM said.

'नेताजी' सुभाष चंद्र बोस के व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व ने आजादी के आंदोलन को एक नई दिशा दी थी, आज उनकी पावन जयंती 'पराक्रम दिवस' के अवसर पर लखनऊ में उनके चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।



Bose's birth anniversary is commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas' (Day of Valour).

Born in 1897, Bose was a charismatic, popular leader and an iconic freedom fighter who once led the Congress and later founded the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British rulers of undivided India.