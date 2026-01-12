Adityanath pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on birth anniversary

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a torchbearer of Indian intellectual tradition and one who re-established 'Sanatana Dharma' on the world stage.

"Swami Vivekananda's thoughts proved that Hinduism is the supreme guide for the overall progress and welfare of humanity. On this 'National Youth Day', let us embrace his ideals in our lives and strengthen our resolve for national service and social upliftment," Adityanath said in a post on X.

The chief minister also said, "say with pride, we are Hindus".

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Dutta in then Calcutta. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Swami Vivekananda was a symbol of cultural pride and a figure who re-established Indian knowledge and philosophy in the world. "His inspiring thoughts, confident messages, and unwavering faith in the power of youth continue to guide the nation on the path of renaissance, service, and national progress. Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the youth on National Youth Day!" Maurya said on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak noted that Swami Vivekananda spread India's knowledge, culture, and philosophy throughout the world.