Adityanath pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Advertisment

He also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state.

"Tributes to the immortal hero of the freedom struggle, promoter of forest culture and tribal identity, the great revolutionary 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda who taught the lesson of struggle to protect the motherland and 'water-forest-land' on his birth anniversary! "Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on 'Tribal Pride Day', the sacred remembrance day of the great tribal personalities dedicated to the service, respect and protection of Mother India! Jai Johar," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

Advertisment

Extending greetings to the people of Jharkhand, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of Jharkhand state, the great ashram of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, full of natural resources, the sacred land of brave martyrs and the incomparable land of spiritual and historical heritage! Jai Johar." The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. PTI NAV DV DV