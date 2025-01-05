Adityanath pays tributes to former UP CM Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to former chief minister Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary and stated that, unlike those who sacrificed their principles for power, Singh never compromised on his values and principles.

A prominent leader from the Lodhi community, Singh was born in 1932 in Atrauli and he played a pivotal role in the BJP's rise to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. He passed away in Lucknow on August 21, 2021.

Addressing a gathering here , Adityanath said, "Some people sacrifice their principles for power and compromise on their values to achieve something. But a personality like Kalyan Singh never compromised on his values and principles." Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes at the portrait of Singh, who also served as the former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, at a program organised at 2, Mall Avenue on his birth anniversary.

Adityanath mentioned that to keep his memories alive, the state government has named the state-of-the-art cancer institute in Lucknow and the medical college in Bulandshahr after Singh, a statement issued by the UP government said on Sunday.

Adityanath said that while the country gained independence in 1947, the people of Uttar Pradesh truly realised it when Kalyan Singh took oath as chief minister and advanced the administration.

"Even then, groups of people tried to create chaos to destabilise him. Without caring for that, he sacrificed his government for the construction of the Shri Ram temple. He had a vision, and the dream he saw has now come true. Today, as the construction work of the grand Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is completed, his soul would have attained immense peace," Adityanath said.

Singh was the state's chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished by “karsevaks” in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case.

The UP Chief Minister also said that the integral humanism of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, which Kalyan Singh had learned in the school of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was put into practice during his tenure.

Whether it was the schemes announced for farmers or his campaign to brighten the future of the youth of UP through a copy-free examination, Singh's efforts were exemplary, Adityanath said.

"Kalyan Singh Ji was a great son of Mother India, a patriot, and a devotee of Lord Ram. He was born in a small village in Aligarh in 1932 into a simple farming family. From childhood, Kalyan Singh was imbued with the values of the country’s freedom struggle and the realisation of independence, and he dedicated himself to the construction of a future India," Adityanath said.

"He molded himself in patriotism through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at that time. Everyone acknowledged his efficiency, hard work, and administrative ability as a farmer, teacher, health minister in 1977, MLA, MP, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, and Governor of two states," Adityanath added.

Adityanath remarked that Singh's guidance continues to inspire the administration today.

"Let us all work together to create a new Uttar Pradesh, for which Kalyan Singh dedicated his life. Only the mantra of nationalism and good governance can highlight the role of Uttar Pradesh in the creation of a new India," he said.

Adityanath also noted that Singh who had studied in a basic education school and worked as a teacher, saw his grandson now giving new direction to education as the minister of that department. "This is the fruit of the penance and dedication of the ancestors," the UP chief minister said.

He further said that efforts made in the right direction would surely yield positive results. "Kalyan Singh's dream of Uttar Pradesh can be realised by bringing security and prosperity to the lives of 25 crore people." Singh's son and former MP Rajveer Singh 'Raju Bhaiya' was also present at the event along with UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister BL Verma, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MP Sakshi Maharaj and UP’s Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh, the statement added.