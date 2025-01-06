Adityanath pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his 'Prakash Parv'

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his 'Prakash Parv' and said his life inspires everyone to follow the path of truth, service and sacrifice.

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru is observed as 'Prakash Parv'.

"Tribute to the great saint, tenth Guru of the Sikhs and founder of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on his holy birthday!" Adityanath wrote on X.

"His heroic life dedicated to the protection of religion and humanity inspires all of us to follow the path of truth, service and sacrifice," the chief minister said.

Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666. PTI KIS NAV DIV DIV